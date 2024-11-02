Business Standard
Fadnavis' security enhanced on intelligence inputs, says minister Mahajan

Fadnavis' security enhanced on intelligence inputs, says minister Mahajan

In view of upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, the state police has buttressed the security cover of Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, with ex-Force One personnel as a precautionary measure

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Fadnavis enjoys 'Z plus' security cover at present. | File Photo: PTI

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan on Saturday said the security cover of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was upgraded after intelligence inputs.

In view of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, the state police has buttressed the security cover of Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, with ex-Force One personnel as a precautionary measure.  Fadnavis enjoys 'Z plus' security cover at present, which is taken care of by the Maharashtra police's Special Protection Unit, he added. "Fadnavis' security had been upgraded after inputs from Intelligence," Mahajan, a senior state BJP leader, told reporters in Pune.  However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut took a dig at Fadnavis on the issue. "Who poses a danger to Fadnavis? He is the home minister of the state. Is he facing danger from the CM? How can the home minister enhance his security and deploy a commando force which is trained to fight terrorists? Is Israel, Ukraine going to attack Fadnavis," Raut asked.  Mahajan ridiculed Raut and said the latter may even ask why the prime minister enjoys 'Z plus' security cover. "All such comments are meaningless. Someone may ask why Uddhav Thackeray has been given security," Mahajan said. Speaking on the issue, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said if the government thinks there is a threat to Fadnavis then it should take care of it. But if the home minister, who already has protection, needs additional security then there is a possibility the issue is a serious one, Pawar added.

 

Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra Sanjay Raut

