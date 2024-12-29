Business Standard

Sunday, December 29, 2024 | 08:47 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Massive fire breaks out in two chemical units in Boisar MIDC in Maharashtra

Massive fire breaks out in two chemical units in Boisar MIDC in Maharashtra

Several fire engines and water tankers were dispatched to the spot to douse the blaze which is yet to be brought under control even after almost two hours

Fire, Fire accident

The cause of the blaze cannot be known immediately. | Representative image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A massive fire broke out on Sunday in a chemical factory in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The raging blaze at UK Aromatic and Chemical Company also engulfed an adjacent chemical unit in the Salwad Shivaji Nagar area.

A firefighting operation is underway to douse the blaze, the officials said, adding that no report has been received so far about any injuries.

A major disaster was averted as workers rushed out of the premises of the fire-ravaged UK Aromatic and Chemicals Factory, officials added.

The cause of the blaze cannot be known immediately.

Also Read

dharavi, mumbai

Dharavi Redevelopment Project changes name to Navbharat Mega Developers

Devendra Fadnavis

Beed sarpanch murder: CM Fadnavis asks CID to seize properties of accused

Traffic Police

Maharashtra RTOs to deploy radar-equipped vehicles for enhanced e-challan

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Mandatory hi-security number plates in Maharashtra to cost Rs 531-879

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Cong didn't want Ambedkar to grow bigger than Nehru-Gandhi family: Fadnavis

Visuals showed thick plumes of black smoke emanating from the burning industrial unit.

 

The Palghar fire control room received a call about the incident around 6:20 PM, following which a fire-fighting operation was launched immediately.

Several fire engines and water tankers were dispatched to the spot to douse the blaze which is yet to be brought under control even after almost two hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

National green tribunal, NGT

NGT issues notice to centre over ozone levels exceeding limits in Delhi

Fire, Fire accident

LIVE News: Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar

Protests break out in Rajasthan over govt order abolishing 9 districts

Protests break out in Rajasthan over govt order abolishing 9 districts

Gopichand Hinduja

Former PM Manmohan Singh was India's man of destiny, says G P Hinduja

murder, killing, crime, shot dead

4 die after inhaling toxic gas at chemical unit in Gujarat's Bharuch

Topics : Maharashtra Fire accident Palghar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodaySouth Korea Plane Crash Dr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEAir Quality in DelhiIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon