Cong didn't want Ambedkar to grow bigger than Nehru-Gandhi family: Fadnavis

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule will discuss the issue of appointment of guardian ministers of districts with allies NCP and Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday demanded that Congress apologise to the nation for insulting Dr B R Ambedkar repeatedly.

The Opposition party distorted Union home minister Amit Shah's speech in Parliament, he said, speaking at a 'meet-the-press' program here.  "Congress should apologise to the nation for always insulting Ambedkar. Its anxiety was that no one should grow in stature above the Nehru-Gandhi family. Congress distorted Amit Shah's comments on Ambedkar to mislead the people. BJP and Shah can not insult Ambedkar even in their dreams," Fadnavis said.  Even his own speech in the Maharashtra assembly where he said that Naxalites do not believe in the country 's Constitution was distorted in such a way that it appeared he did not believe in the Constitution, the chief minister said. "We now have the technology to get the entire digital footprint for identifying those who are circulating such messages," said Fadnavis who also holds the home portfolio.

 

Congress also knows that EVMs are tamper-proof, but "one can not wake up someone who pretends to be sleeping," he said.  The Mahayuti received a massive mandate in the assembly elections as it could debunk the fake narrative used by the Opposition during the Lok Sabha polls, he said. The mandate brings a lot of expectations and challenges, he added. "As a Nagpur-kar (native of Nagpur), I want to assure you that power doesn't go to my head. I will never let you down. I believe power is a means for service," Fadnavis said.  Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule will discuss the issue of appointment of guardian ministers of districts with allies NCP and Shiv Sena, he said, adding, "Whatever decision he takes, will be binding on me. I would like to be the guardian ministers of Gadchiroli, if permitted." Gadchiroli in eastern Maharashtra is affected by Naxal violence. Fadnavis said Naxalism was now at an all-time low, and a lot of development is taking place in Gadchiroli district. Referring to the brutal murder of a sarpanch in Beed district, Fadnavis said his government had taken the incident seriously . "We will not tolerate lawlessness. But it is wrong to defame the Beed district," he added.

Devendra Fadnavis B R Ambedkar Maharashtra Nehru Congress

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

