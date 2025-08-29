Friday, August 29, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mayawati promotes nephew Akash Anand as BSP national convener: Report

BSP UP unit president Vishwanath Pal, talking to PTI on Friday, confirmed that Akash Anand has now become the national convener of the party

Later, in a post on X, Pal said, "Many thanks to respected sister Kumari Mayawati ji for appointing Shri Akash Anand ji as the national convener of the BSP. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to national convener Hon. Akash Anand ji. #JaiBhim." (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati has promoted her nephew Akash Anand, appointing him as the BSP's national convener, party sources said.

If the sources are to be believed, the post of national convener is second to that of the national president. Akash has now become the second most powerful leader, they said.

Till now, Akash Anand had been playing the role of national coordinator.

BSP UP unit president Vishwanath Pal, talking to PTI on Friday, confirmed that Akash Anand has now become the national convener of the party.

Later, in a post on X, Pal said, "Many thanks to respected sister Kumari Mayawati ji for appointing Shri Akash Anand ji as the national convener of the BSP. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to national convener Hon. Akash Anand ji. #JaiBhim."  Pal's post was shared by senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra on X.

 

However, the party has not yet issued any official statement about this new appointment.

Pal said, "On the instructions of Behenji (Mayawati), along with Akash Bhaiya, we have started preparing for the 2027 UP assembly elections."  "In 2027, as in 2007, we will form the government in UP again and make Behenji the chief minister of the country's largest state," Pal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

