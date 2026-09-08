MCD orders building inspections across Delhi after Satya Niketan collapse

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday directed its executive engineers (building) across all zones to inspect structures under their jurisdiction and submit comprehensive reports by September 10, following the deadly building collapse in south Delhi's Satya Niketan killing seven people, officials said.

Officials said the information collected during the inspections would be incorporated into an affidavit to be filed before the Delhi High Court within 10 days.

The inspections and submission of reports will be personally monitored and supervised by the additional commissioners concerned in each zone, according to the order, they added.

In a separate administrative arrangement following the collapse, IAS officer Shashvat Saurabh was given the additional charge of managing MCD's South Zone after Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar was suspended on Monday.

The MCD suspended Kumar and four engineering officials pending disciplinary proceedings after a building collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday, killing seven people and injuring at least six.

Saurabh, a 2016-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer currently posted as Deputy Commissioner of the South West Zone, will take charge of the South Zone with immediate effect. The arrangement will continue until further orders, according to an official directive.