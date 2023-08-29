Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.12%)
65075.82 + 79.22
Nifty (0.19%)
19342.65 + 36.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5524.35 + 34.80
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
38794.80 + 132.65
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
44495.25 0.60
Heatmap

President Droupadi Murmu greets citizens on eve of Raksha Bandhan

"May this festival of love, affection and faith nurture the spirit of harmony in our society and enhance the respect for women," she said

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Raksha Bandhan and hoped that this festival of love, affection and faith nurture the spirit of harmony in society besides enhancing the respect for women.
In her message, Murmu said the festival of Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of love between brothers and sisters.
"On this day, sisters tie Rakhi to their brothers and pray for their happiness, prosperity and good health. This festival gives us the message of protecting our sisters and daughters as well as protecting the glory of our country," the president said.
"May this festival of love, affection and faith nurture the spirit of harmony in our society and enhance the respect for women," she said.
Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens".

Also Read

Raksha Bandhan 2023: History, significance, date, timing and shubh muhurat

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 7 mouth-watering sweets and dishes for Rakhi day

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Raksha Bandhan on August 30 or 31? Check muhurat

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and more

PM Modi's rakhi sister from Pak to tie him rakhi this Raksha Bandhan

India, New Zealand commit to further strengthen cooperation in agriculture

India aspires to become global leader in innovative drugs: Report

PM Modi hails Indian Railways' increase in harnessing of solar power

India braces for driest August since 1901 amid intensifying El Nino

Reduction in gas prices will increase comfort of my sisters: PM Modi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Droupadi Murmu rakshabandhan President of India

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesToyota Rumion LaunchedStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesToyota Innova MPVHero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and moreUnion minister launches Toyota Innova MPV, world's first ethanol-fueled car

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this mattersHero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon