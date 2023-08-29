Confirmation

Assam flood worsens as over 300,000 people affected in 21 districts

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Tuesday as over three lakh people were affected by the deluge in 21 districts of the state, an official bulletin said.

Assam, Assam floods

Several major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, continued to flow above the danger level in different parts of the state. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 8:43 PM IST
Several major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, continued to flow above the danger level in different parts of the state.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said the number of affected districts has gone up to 21 from 17 districts the previous day.
The flood-hit population has also increased to 3,07,489, with Lakhimpur district the worst-affected as 71,889 people are reeling under flood waters in the district.
The other worst-hit districts are Majuli where 47,163 people have been affected and Golaghat with 40,921 affected population.
The number of flood-affected people in the state was 1,90,675 on Monday.

The death toll in this year's flood remained at 15 with no new casualties reported.
Altogether 698 people are taking shelter in four relief camps, while another 87 relief distribution centres are also functional.
Local administration and SDRF personnel have been deployed for rescue operations in different areas.
Several major rivers continued to be in spate, including the Brahmaputra at Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Guwahati, Tezpur and Neamatighat.
Other rivers flowing above the red mark are Beki in Barpeta, Disang in Nanglamuraghat, Dikhou in Sivasagar and Subansiri in Badatighat, the ASDMA bulletin said.
A total of 21,591.90 hectares of crop area has been inundated, while 2,69,633 animals, including big, small and poultry, have also been affected.
While one embankment has been breached in Darrang district, another has been damaged in Kamrup district.
Several roads, Anganwadi centres, schools, electric poles, etc. have also been affected in different districts.
Erosion has been reported from Biswanath, Chirang, Dhubri, Hailakandi, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts, the ASDMA bulletin added.

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

