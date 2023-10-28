close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

MCD to regularise 5,000 sanitation workers next week: Delhi Mayor

Earlier in the day, the mayor inaugurated a few development projects of construction of roads and drains in Rohini Sector 23

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Oberoi pointed out that "no work has been done" in the area in the last 15 years but the AAP government is changing it

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The MCD will make 5,000 contractual sanitation workers permanent next week, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Saturday.
"We will make 5,000 sanitation workers of the municipal corporation permanent next week," Oberoi told reporters here, adding that this was the Kejriwal government's gift to the workers on the occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti'.
Earlier in the day, the mayor inaugurated a few development projects of construction of roads and drains in Rohini Sector 23.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has plans to build polyclinics and mohalla clinics in Rohini, an official statement quoted Oberoi as saying during the event.
The work on building a community hall in the area too will be expedited, the statement said, adding that the mayor has instructed the officials to identify the land to start the construction of the community building.
As part of its park revamp project in Rohini, the MCD will install high mast lights, benches and street lights in all the parks, according to the statement.
The mayor said the civic body is committed to developing Rohini, adding, "The MCD is working day and night to ensure cleanliness in the area and make it beautiful."

Oberoi pointed out that "no work has been done" in the area in the last 15 years but the AAP government is changing it.
"In the next two to three years, a better picture will appear in Delhi. This will include a better education system, better schools, clean areas, better infrastructure and a beautiful city," she added.
MCD Councillor Ritu Mukesh Kumar and MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar accompanied the mayor during the inauguration of projects.

Also Read

Delhi HC sets aside Mayor Shelly Oberoi's decision to call for a repoll

Over Rs 1,100 cr property tax collected in Delhi this quarter: MCD Mayor

MCD to come up with plan to make Delhi free of stray animals: Mayor

Got political clearance to travel abroad after filing plea: Delhi Mayor

Plan to give smartwatches to sanitation workers for monitoring: Delhi mayor

PM speaks with Egyptian President, discusses Israeli military ops in Gaza

ED conducts raids in MP, K'taka, Maharashtra to probe illegal betting apps

India's G20 Presidency opens doors for global investment: MoS Finance

SC bench to hear pleas challenging electoral bond scheme from Oct 31

INS Sumedha participates in maiden India-EU Joint Naval Exercise 2023

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : MCD Sanitation in India

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon