MCD to regularise 5,000 sanitation workers next week: Delhi Mayor

The MCD will make 5,000 contractual sanitation workers permanent next week, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Saturday.

"We will make 5,000 sanitation workers of the municipal corporation permanent next week," Oberoi told reporters here, adding that this was the Kejriwal government's gift to the workers on the occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti'.

Earlier in the day, the mayor inaugurated a few development projects of construction of roads and drains in Rohini Sector 23.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has plans to build polyclinics and mohalla clinics in Rohini, an official statement quoted Oberoi as saying during the event.

The work on building a community hall in the area too will be expedited, the statement said, adding that the mayor has instructed the officials to identify the land to start the construction of the community building.

As part of its park revamp project in Rohini, the MCD will install high mast lights, benches and street lights in all the parks, according to the statement.

The mayor said the civic body is committed to developing Rohini, adding, "The MCD is working day and night to ensure cleanliness in the area and make it beautiful."



Oberoi pointed out that "no work has been done" in the area in the last 15 years but the AAP government is changing it.

"In the next two to three years, a better picture will appear in Delhi. This will include a better education system, better schools, clean areas, better infrastructure and a beautiful city," she added.

MCD Councillor Ritu Mukesh Kumar and MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar accompanied the mayor during the inauguration of projects.

