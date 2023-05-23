close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi HC sets aside Mayor Shelly Oberoi's decision to call for a repoll

From setting aside Shelly Oberoi's decision for a repoll to granting permission to NDTV founders to travel abroad, here are some of the cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gavel, order, judiciary, courts, laws

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 10:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday heard some crucial cases during which it set aside the decision of Mayor Shelly Oberoi to call for a repoll to elect six members of the MCD standing committee and directed her to declare forthwith the results of the poll held on February 24 while treating the "disputed vote" to be in favour of BJP councillor Pankaj Luthra.
Here are some of the other cases heard by the Delhi High Court today: 

- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) told the HC that the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes is not demonetisation but a statutory exercise, and the decision to enable their exchange was taken for operational convenience.
- The high court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking protection of interest of students enrolled with schools located on public land that have been mortgaged and may be auctioned by banks over non-payment of the loan. 

- The court recognised the copyright held by Indian cinema legend Satyajit Ray to the screenplay written by him for his film "Nayak".
- The high court granted permission to NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy to travel abroad for three weeks for business purposes and personal reasons. 

Also Read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks

Adani group becomes single-largest shareholder in NDTV with 37.4% stake

Delhi MCD: All you need to know about the prestige battle in the capital

From Roys to Adani: How NDTV promoter firm RRPR changed hands in 3 months

Digital India Act's draft to be open for discussion by June 7: IT Minister

From Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, India's neighbours mired in economic crises

J-K seeing new era of development after suffering from terrorism: L-G

India can play key role in connectivity, economic cooperation: CICA

Special provisions for safeguarding children likely in Digital India Bill


- The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday contended before the HC that there are glaring illegalities in the judgment passed by a trial court acquitting former telecom minister A Raja, firms, and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Delhi High Court MCD BJP AAP NDTV Prannoy Roy Rs 2000 notes BS Web Reports

First Published: May 23 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Irdai to hold open house for insurtech, fintech on 15th of every month

Irdai in talks with insurance firms hit by govt's mega PSB merger drive
1 min read

Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 to have favourable impact on deposits, says SBI

Rupee, economy, inr, India
3 min read
Premium

Flexi-staffing growth slows for second consecutive quarter on trot

jobs
2 min read

AAP to launch campaigns in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP with 'maha' rallies

AAP
3 min read

Reliance Retail hands over pink slips to 700 staff, many on watch list

Reliance Retail
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Bharat Jodo Yatra
2 min read

UPSC result 2022 declared: Ishita Kishore tops, females take top four spots

upsc lateral entry,civil services
3 min read

'India a bright spot for global economy', says PM Modi during Sydney event

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

'Prime Minister Modi is the boss', says Australian PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon