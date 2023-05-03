close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

McDonald's to hire 2,000 underprivileged people in 3 yrs: MD Rajeev

Connaught Plaza Restaurants, for North and East India, plans to hire up to 2,000 people from underprivileged communities in next 3 years, according to company's MD Rajeev

Press Trust of India New Delhi
McDonalds

3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Connaught Plaza Restaurants, the licensee of McDonald's restaurants for North and East India, plans to hire up to 2,000 people from underprivileged communities in the next three years, according to company's Managing Director Rajeev Ranjan.

This will be part of the company's plan to hire 5,000 people in the next three years as it aims to double store count from 170 outlets at present and enhance presence, especially in the East and North East India.

"In the next three years, we'll be doubling our stores and that will mean we'll be requiring about 5,000 people hiring at the entry level for running our stores. Out of that, we are working towards about 1,500 to 2,000 people to be hired from underprivileged communities through an NGO we are working with," Ranjan told PTI in an interaction.

On the rationale behind the initiative, he said, "Our purpose is that not everybody has the same start in life. We want to give an equal opportunity for employment to people who have not had that advantage."

Under the 'McDonald's for youth' programme, the company recruits people by actively reaching out to the communities and train them with various aspects of business, including soft and hard skills, food safety, quality, hygiene, service, communication, presentation and hospitality, among others to enable them to grow further in their careers, he added.

"We genuinely want to be a player which is close to the community and then seen as a neighbour next door," Ranjan said.

On the expansion plans, he said, "We have 170 stores, and we are working towards doubling the number of stores in three years' time."

The company has opened outlets in Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Guwahati as part of its expansion programme.

Also Read

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski says layoffs coming by April to cut costs

McDonald's to hire 5,000 people, double stores in Northern, Eastern India

Australia too produces bouncy tracks; we want to solve problems: McDonald

McDonald's north and east to partner NGOs for hiring 1,500 people by 2025

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, plans major layoffs amid meltdown

India's contribution to global clinical trials at 4% during 2010-22: Study

Metro ridership bounces back to 905 of pre-Covid levels: DMRC chief

Arvind's residence renovated in violation of Master Plan 2021: BJP's Lekhi

Need to focus on infra, innovation for sustainable growth: FM Sitharaman

How flexibility of labour laws could become a double-edged sword for states

"So we are making inroads into the eastern part of India and that remains our focus area, we are also working towards making our supply chain there," he said.

When asked about the current market situation, he said, recently there has been a slowness due to high inflation, job cuts and bleak global economic outlook with consumers becoming hesitant to spend and not going "all out".

Ranjan, however, asserted that this blip is in the short term, and "it is not going to be there for long".

"In the medium term, I think in the next couple of months, it will be back to normal. India's growth story is pretty intact. There is not so much of an impact in India compared to other developed parts of the world. Our reading is that things will be back to normal very, very soon. The QSR industry in general will be thriving again," he asserted.

McDonald's is present in India through two master franchisees - Sanjeev Agrawal-led MMG group for north and east India and Westlife Group led by B L Jatia for west and south.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : McDonald's India

First Published: May 03 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nights stays in private room listings in India soars 80% on year: Airbnb

v
2 min read

India's coal production rises 22.6% in 5 years to 893.08 mn tonnes in FY23

Image
1 min read

Engine trouble grounds third of Airbus A220 fleet in Zurich, says Lufthansa

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

China financial data providers stop sharing key corporate information

China Flag
5 min read

Metro ridership bounces back to 905 of pre-Covid levels: DMRC chief

DMRC, Delhi metro
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

ED raid likely to hit edtech giant Byju's $700-million fundraising plan

Byju's
6 min read

SC to hear plea challenging remission of convicts in Bilkis case on May 9

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Workers' dues to not get priority in case of IBC liquidation: SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

LIVE: Centre agrees to set up committee to look into issues facing LGBTQIA+

LGBTQ
2 min read

Max temp in Delhi likely to settle below 30 deg C for 4th consecutive day

Delhi rain
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon