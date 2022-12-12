JUST IN
Uniparts India makes tepid market debut; shares settle nearly 7% lower
Helped by PLI scheme, Apple's iPhone exports from India hit record
Higher output could boost Coal India's spot sales, says Pramod Agrawal
upGrad strengthens domestic leadership with 2 strategic appointments
Layoff fallout: Outplacement firms have their hands full with flood of CVs
Paytm loan disbursal reaches annualised run rate of Rs 39,000 crore in Nov
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after previous month's debacle
GFG Alliance raises Rs 330 crore in term loan to refinance debt
Uttar Pradesh sets a target of Rs 40,000 cr investments in energy sector
Mondelez Intl expands multi-year cybersecurity contract with HCLTech
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Severity of injuries worst among auto workers in Pune, shows SII report
Business Standard

McDonald's to hire 5,000 people, double stores in Northern, Eastern India

Quick service restaurant McDonald's India (North and East) said it will hire around 5,000 people as it looks to double its outlets to cross 300 restaurants in the region over the next three year

Topics
McDonald's India | jobs | Fast food brands

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

McDonald’s will standardise the way it reviews applications for all potential franchisees. (Photo: Bloomberg)
McDonald’s (Photo: Bloomberg)

Quick service restaurant McDonald's India (North and East) on Monday said it will hire around 5,000 people as it looks to double its outlets to cross 300 restaurants in the region over the next three year, its top official said on Monday.

It rolled out its largest restaurant in India at Guwahati, spread across 6,700 sq ft with a capacity to feed 220 people at a time, on Monday as part of its expansion exercise.

Speaking to PTI, McDonald's India (North and East) Managing Director Rajeev Ranjan said the company is on a rapid growth path and looking to expand its network across the states under it.

"All issues and problems are behind us and we are focussed on growing our business," he said while replying to a query if the legal matters with the erstwhile McDonald's partner has been settled.

In 2020, the US fast food chain selected MMG Group Chairman Sanjeev Agrawal as its new partner to operate outlets in north and east India following buyout of 50 per cent stake from the estranged partner Vikram Bakshi, who had dragged the multinational giant into a long-drawn legal tussle.

McDonald's is present in India through two master franchisees - Sanjeev Agrawal-led MMG group for north and east India and Westlife Group led by B L Jatia for west and south.

Ranjan said the company currently operates 156 restaurants in north and east India and it is looking to double the number of outlets within the next three years.

Asked about the employee strength and future hiring plans, he said "We currently have over 5,000 employees on our rolls. As we expand we will continuously hire people. The number of employees will double in three years."

Talking about the new outlet in Guwahati, Ranjan said it is McDonald's largest restaurant in the north and east India region.

"Guwahati, being the gateway for northeast India, is a strategic location for us with future expansion possibilities. We are working to open more outlets in northeastern region," he added.

Ranjan, however, declined to share details on future expansion plans in the NE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on McDonald's India

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 19:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.