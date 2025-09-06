Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 10:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
193 dead in rain-related incidents this monsoon in state: Raj minister

Meena also claimed that the Union government is set to bring strict law against counterfeit fertilisers, seeds and pesticides to protect farmers from cheating

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Saturday claimed that 193 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state so far this monsoon, making it the highest ever death toll in a season.

Speaking to journalists at the circuit house during a brief stop in Baran on his way to Jaipur from Peepalodi village in Jhalawar on Saturday afternoon, the minister said the state has seen huge crop losses and that the state government is carrying out a survey on it, which will be completed by September 15.

Meena also claimed that the Union government is set to bring strict law against counterfeit fertilisers, seeds and pesticides to protect farmers from cheating.

 

Rajasthan has experienced the highest rainfall, with Baran district being most affected, he said, adding that all dams in the state are full.

"At least 193 people have died so far in rain-related incidents this monsoon in the state, which is highest ever," the minister said.

"Baran district accounts for 13 deaths and compensation has been awarded to eight families," he said.

Kharif crops have suffered the heaviest damage in the season, the agriculture minister said, adding that overall crop damage is between 40-70 per cent in the state.

Meena said the government has cracked down on counterfeit fertilisers, seeds and pesticides, with 68 FIRs registered in such cases, 22 licence cancellations and 17 licence suspensions.

"Now the PMO and Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan have now announced a strict law with provisions of punishment against units manufacturing counterfeit fertilisers, seeds and pesticides so that farmers are not cheated, the minister said.

Meena has previously said that compensation has been distributed to farmers with over 50 per cent crop damage, which has been reduced to 35 per cent by the Centre.

Most of north India has been battered by relentless rains in recent weeks, killing scores of people in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

