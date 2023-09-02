MEA's intervention for visa clearance of Chinese technicians sought

Ladakh Lt Governor Brigadier (Retd) B D Mishra has sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the speedy clearance of visas for Chinese technicians needed to install a Pashmina dehairing machine here, an official said on Saturday.

The Lt Governor was apprised of the issue by the All Changthang Pashmina Growers Co-operative Marketing Society president Dorjay Stanzin during his visit to the Pashmina Processing and Dehairing Plant in the industrial area here, the official said.

Stanzin told Mishra that the machine was procured from China after the visit of a team comprising officials from the central government. He said the contractor was supposed to send technicians to install it but they are facing visa issues.

He also said that the dehairing plant will save a lot of time, require less manpower and ensure good quality Pashmina wool.

Executive councillor, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee and other officials of the All Changthang Pashmina Growers Co-operative Marketing Society requested the Lt Governor to intervene in the matter.

Taking note, the Lt Governor assured them of all possible assistance and instructed the concerned officials to write to the Minister of External Affairs to seek his assistance in this regard so that the technicians can install the machine at the earliest and the concerned stakeholders and self-help groups can reap its benefits.

Also Read Chinese technicians may get faster visas to India to help set up factories Election of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Kargil on Sept 10 US extends visa walk-in interview waiver for more applicants; check here From July 16, those holding H1-B visa, kin can apply for jobs in Canada too H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches G Kishan Reddy lauds Isro scientists for successful launch of Aditya-L1 Centre holds review meet on PM GatiShakti adoption in States, UTs 45 bus depots in Maharashtra shut due to Maratha quota violence: MSRTC 'Bandh' observed in Latur against police action on Maratha quota agitators As Delhi PWD minister, I was never called for any G20 prep meeting: Atishi

Mishra highlighted the need to maintain the cleanliness of the plant, which at present is in a very bad state, along with the maintenance of the machine.

He also instructed the concerned officials to share the plan to conduct a concerted cleanliness drive in the entire industrial area at the earliest, the official said.