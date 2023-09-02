Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

MEA's intervention for visa clearance of Chinese technicians sought

Stanzin told Mishra that the machine was procured from China after the visit of a team comprising officials from the central government

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar

Press Trust of India Leh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 8:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ladakh Lt Governor Brigadier (Retd) B D Mishra has sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the speedy clearance of visas for Chinese technicians needed to install a Pashmina dehairing machine here, an official said on Saturday.
The Lt Governor was apprised of the issue by the All Changthang Pashmina Growers Co-operative Marketing Society president Dorjay Stanzin during his visit to the Pashmina Processing and Dehairing Plant in the industrial area here, the official said.
Stanzin told Mishra that the machine was procured from China after the visit of a team comprising officials from the central government. He said the contractor was supposed to send technicians to install it but they are facing visa issues.
He also said that the dehairing plant will save a lot of time, require less manpower and ensure good quality Pashmina wool.
Executive councillor, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee and other officials of the All Changthang Pashmina Growers Co-operative Marketing Society requested the Lt Governor to intervene in the matter.
Taking note, the Lt Governor assured them of all possible assistance and instructed the concerned officials to write to the Minister of External Affairs to seek his assistance in this regard so that the technicians can install the machine at the earliest and the concerned stakeholders and self-help groups can reap its benefits.

Also Read

Chinese technicians may get faster visas to India to help set up factories

Election of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Kargil on Sept 10

US extends visa walk-in interview waiver for more applicants; check here

From July 16, those holding H1-B visa, kin can apply for jobs in Canada too

H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches

G Kishan Reddy lauds Isro scientists for successful launch of Aditya-L1

Centre holds review meet on PM GatiShakti adoption in States, UTs

45 bus depots in Maharashtra shut due to Maratha quota violence: MSRTC

'Bandh' observed in Latur against police action on Maratha quota agitators

As Delhi PWD minister, I was never called for any G20 prep meeting: Atishi

Mishra highlighted the need to maintain the cleanliness of the plant, which at present is in a very bad state, along with the maintenance of the machine.
He also instructed the concerned officials to share the plan to conduct a concerted cleanliness drive in the entire industrial area at the earliest, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China India International News

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon