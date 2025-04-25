Friday, April 25, 2025 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Court orders Medha Patkar's release hours after arrest in defamation case

Court orders Medha Patkar's release hours after arrest in defamation case

Delhi Police arrested social activist Medha Patkar earlier today in connection with a 24-year-old defamation case filed by Delhi LG VK Saxena

Medha Patkar

Patkar was taken into custody for failing to comply with a court order to furnish a probation bond and pay a ₹1 lakh fine in a 24-year-old defamation case filed against her by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Friday ordered the release of social activist Medha Patkar, hours after her arrest in connection with a defamation case.
 
Additional Sessions Judge Vipin Kharb directed her release after her counsel submitted that she would comply with the order and furnish the bond, Bar and Bench reported.
 
Patkar was taken into custody for failing to comply with a court order to furnish a probation bond and pay a ₹1 lakh fine in a 24-year-old defamation case filed against her by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. 
 
 
Earlier this month, Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh had convicted the 70-year-old activist and granted her probation on the condition of good conduct, paired with a ₹1 lakh fine. However, her absence from the hearing on April 23 and failure to meet the court's directives led to the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against her.

Also Read

Medha Patkar, activist, Narmada Bachao

Medha Patkar arrested in 24-yr-old defamation case filed by Delhi LG Saxena

Medha Patkar, activist, Narmada Bachao

Delhi HC asks Medha Patkar to approach sessions court to defer fine payment

Medha Patkar, activist, Narmada Bachao

Fix Medha Patkar defamation case post May 20: Delhi HC to trial court

Medha Patkar, activist, Narmada Bachao

Medha Patkar gets one-year probation in defamation case by Delhi LG

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Owaisi distributes black armbands at mosque to protest Pahalgam attack

 

What is the case against her?

 
The defamation case dates back to the year 2000 and stems from remarks allegedly made by Medha Patkar, in which she referred to Vinai Kumar Saxena as a “coward” and accused him of involvement in hawala transactions and of acting against the interests of the people of Gujarat. In May 2024, a magistrate held that her remarks were defamatory and aimed at damaging Saxena’s public image.
 
Patkar, a social activist who led the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA), has long opposed large-scale infrastructure projects such as the Sardar Sarovar Dam, arguing that they result in the displacement of tribal communities and the destruction of forest and agricultural land. Over the years, she has become widely known for her peaceful protests, including arrests, physical assaults, and prolonged hunger strikes, in her struggle against forced displacement and environmental harm.
 
(With agency inputs.)

More From This Section

Raja Iqbal Singh

BJP sweeps MCD poll, Raja Iqbal Singh elected as Delhi's new mayor

Supreme Court, SC

'Interim stay violates separation of powers': Centre to SC on Waqf Act

Rahul Gandhi

Important that India stands united against terror: Rahul in Srinagar

Law, Law and Order, Justice, Punishment

Kerala's Pala Bar Association makes history with all-women executive panel

NEET UG

Bihar police arrest 2024 NEET-UG exam leak mastermind, probe underway

Topics : Medha Patkar Medha Patkar detained BS Web Reports Defamation case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon