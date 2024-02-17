Sensex (    %)
                        
Mega defence expo to be organised in Pune between Feb 24-26: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said a mega defence expo will be organised by the state government in Pune from February 24 to 26

Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Fadnavis on Tuesday resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said a mega defence expo will be organised by the state government in Pune from February 24 to 26.
Speaking to reporters here, he said the state government has requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend but a confirmation on whether he would visit has not been received as yet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

