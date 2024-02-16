EAM Jaishankar holds meetings with US, UK counterparts in Germany

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation as well as those of key global and regional concern with prominent leaders, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his British counterpart David Cameron here in Germany.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the prestigious Munich Security Conference, in its 60th edition, which is the world's leading forum for debate on international security.

The Indian minister is to participate in a panel discussion on Growing the Pie: Seizing Shared Opportunities,' which is also to be addressed by German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, and US Secretary of State Blinken on Saturday.

Taking to social media platform X, Jaishankar said his meeting with Blinken focussed on key bilateral issues as well as the situation in West Asia, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.

Great to meet my friend US @SecBlinken this afternoon on #MSC2024 sidelines. Our talk centered on the situation in West Asia, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific. Reviewed the continuing progress in our bilateral ties, his post on X said.

Jaishankar and Blinken were learnt to have deliberated on various aspects of India-US strategic ties too.

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister's bilateral meetings started with the UK's Cameraon and were followed by ministers from Peru and Bulgaria.

Started my engagements at #MunichSecurityConference by meeting UK Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron. A good discussion on our bilateral cooperation as well as global and regional issues, Jaishankar posted on his official X handle along with a photo of the meeting.

Also exchanged views on the cricket match underway, the minister said referring to the ongoing India versus England test match at Rajkot in Gujarat given the love both the countries share for what is known as Gentlemen's game.

Another important meeting was with Josep Borrell Fontelles, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the EU Commission.

In another post on X, Jaishankar said, he was delighted to catch up with Fontelles and exchanged perspectives on the current global situation.

Jaishankar also welcomed him to India.

Jaishankar spoke about UN reform and our economic cooperation with Peru's Foreign Minister Javier Gonzlez-Olaechea and discussed our growing bilateral relationship with Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel.

He also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict with Gabriel and welcomed Bulgaria's decision to join the International Solar Alliance, floated by India as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of One World One Grid' to increase the use of solar energy in the global effort to combat climate change.