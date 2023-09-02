Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Meghdoot app to be upgraded for precise weather forecast: Himachal CM

The Meghdoot application presently offers current weather information and a five-day weather forecast, including data on rainfall, temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 8:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to upgrade the Meghdoot application for precise weather forecasts and agricultural advisories to farmers, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.
The decision has been taken in view of the unpredictable and evolving climate patterns, which are posing a significant threat to the state's agriculture and horticulture sectors, he said in a statement issued here.
The Meghdoot application presently offers current weather information and a five-day weather forecast, including data on rainfall, temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction down to the block level, and these factors play crucial roles in the agricultural operations.
The chief minister has directed the department of environment, science technology and climate change to make the farmers and horticulturists more aware about this application and the outlined plans for service improvements.
During this monsoon, Himachal Pradesh witnessed enormous devastation, severely impacting the farming community. Vast patches of agricultural land were either inundated or completely washed away, besides causing substantial losses to the horticulture sector and it is high time to act and improve the weather forecast system, Sukhu said.
The application will provide more accurate expert advisories related to crops, empowering the farmers to take appropriate actions in response to impending challenges, the statement read.

Also Read

IND vs PAK, Kandy weather: Skies clear in Pallekele; toss expected on time

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Kandy weather forecast today (Sept 2)

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Weather likely to play spoilsport on Day 1

IMD predicts heavy rain in Maharashtra till July 25, schools remain shut

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Himachal imposes 2-week ban on hill cutting, fresh building permissions

MEA's intervention for visa clearance of Chinese technicians sought

G Kishan Reddy lauds Isro scientists for successful launch of Aditya-L1

Centre holds review meet on PM GatiShakti adoption in States, UTs

45 bus depots in Maharashtra shut due to Maratha quota violence: MSRTC

The state government is also working on integrating the farmers benefitting from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme with the Meghdoot application, it added.
Sukhu said the recent disasters have prompted a "re-evaluation of strategies and policies for the farming sector, including potential amendments to construction activity regulations" to better cope with future challenges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh government weather forecast

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon