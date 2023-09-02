G Kishan Reddy lauds Isro scientists for successful launch of Aditya-L1

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy lauded the ISRO scientists for the successful launch of Aditya-L1 on Saturday.

On the successful launch of Aditya-L1, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, "I want to congratulate the ISRO scientists on behalf of the people of Telangana for the successful launch of Aditya-L1... Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi India is continuously moving forward in the scientific subject."

G Kishan Reddy said that today India was thriving and progressing in the field of scientific know-how. Due to successful efforts of the Indian scientists Chandrayaan-3 safely landed in the surface of the moon, he said.

He further said, "After the success of Chandrayaan-3 entire world has recognised the stature of India. For this success I wish to congratulate the scientists. I also would compliment Prime Minister Modi for the successful launch of Aditya-L1 on the behalf of people of Telangana."

ISRO successfully launched India's maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1, from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning.

Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory class to study the Sun and was fired using ISRO's reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) at 11.50 a.m. The spacecraft, after travelling about 1.5 million km from the Earth over 125 days, is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 which is considered closest to the Sun.

The major objectives of the mission include understanding the Coronal Heating and Solar Wind Acceleration, the initiation of Coronal Mass Ejection, and near-earth space weather and solar wind distribution. The Aditya-L1 mission carries seven scientific payloads to carry out the study.