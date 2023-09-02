Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

G Kishan Reddy lauds Isro scientists for successful launch of Aditya-L1

G Kishan Reddy said that today India was thriving and progressing in the field of scientific know-how

Aditya-L1, PSLV

Photo: Twitter @L1MissionAditya

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 8:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy lauded the ISRO scientists for the successful launch of Aditya-L1 on Saturday.
On the successful launch of Aditya-L1, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, "I want to congratulate the ISRO scientists on behalf of the people of Telangana for the successful launch of Aditya-L1... Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi India is continuously moving forward in the scientific subject."
G Kishan Reddy said that today India was thriving and progressing in the field of scientific know-how. Due to successful efforts of the Indian scientists Chandrayaan-3 safely landed in the surface of the moon, he said.
He further said, "After the success of Chandrayaan-3 entire world has recognised the stature of India. For this success I wish to congratulate the scientists. I also would compliment Prime Minister Modi for the successful launch of Aditya-L1 on the behalf of people of Telangana."
ISRO successfully launched India's maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1, from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning.
Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory class to study the Sun and was fired using ISRO's reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) at 11.50 a.m. The spacecraft, after travelling about 1.5 million km from the Earth over 125 days, is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 which is considered closest to the Sun.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun

Aditya-L1 mission: After conquering the moon, Isro its sets eyes on the sun

Aditya L-1 mission accomplished: Satellite separates from launch vehicle

WATCH: IND vs WI - Ishan Kishan thanks Rishabh Pant after maiden Test fifty

Centre holds review meet on PM GatiShakti adoption in States, UTs

45 bus depots in Maharashtra shut due to Maratha quota violence: MSRTC

'Bandh' observed in Latur against police action on Maratha quota agitators

As Delhi PWD minister, I was never called for any G20 prep meeting: Atishi

Special Parl session without Question Hour, private members' business

The major objectives of the mission include understanding the Coronal Heating and Solar Wind Acceleration, the initiation of Coronal Mass Ejection, and near-earth space weather and solar wind distribution. The Aditya-L1 mission carries seven scientific payloads to carry out the study.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ISRO BJP space

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon