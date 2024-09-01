Business Standard
Home / India News / Must make efforts to change 'adjournments culture' in courts: Prez Murmu

Must make efforts to change 'adjournments culture' in courts: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said common people's stress level increases in courtroom settings, a phenomenon she coined as 'Black court syndrome,' and suggested it be studied

President Droupadi Murmu | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said that efforts need to be made to change the "culture of adjournments" in courts to ensure swift justice.
Addressing the valedictory event of the two-day National Conference of the District Judiciary here, she said that the pendency of court cases is a big challenge for "all of us".
"All possible efforts need to be made to change the culture of adjournments in courts," she said.
Murmu said all judges of the country have the responsibility to protect justice.
She said common people's stress level increases in courtroom settings, a phenomenon she coined as "Black court syndrome," and suggested it be studied.
She also expressed happiness over the increase in the number of women judicial officers.

The event was attended by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal.
Murmu also released a flag and insignia of the Supreme Court during the programme held at the Bharat Mandapam here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

President Murmu asks media to do fearless reporting, stand with truth

Prez Murmu stresses upon increasing focus on minerals for green transition

India seen as 'Vishwa Bandhu' in conflict-ridden world: President Murmu

President Murmu urges people to ensure safety of women on Raksha Bandhan

Modi, Narendra Modi

President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

