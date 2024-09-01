Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Will dialogue with Pakistan end terrorism in valley: J&K BJP Prez asks NC

Will dialogue with Pakistan end terrorism in valley: J&K BJP Prez asks NC

NC leaders do not talk about welfare of people and Pakistani guns which brought death and destruction to our land, by advocating dialogue with Pakistan, they are not doing right, Ravinder Raina added

Ravinder Raina, Ravinder

We are all together because our party believes in nation first, party second and self last: Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina | (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Slamming National Conference for advocating dialogue with Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Sunday asked it to clarify whether initiating dialogue with the neighbouring country will end terrorism and bloodshed in the Union Territory.
He also played down the protests and resignations by his party leaders and workers over the selection of candidates, saying he is confident the BJP will form the government on its own.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to take place on September 18, 25, and October 1. Votes will be counted on October 8.
"Unfortunately, the NC leaders do not talk about the welfare of the people, the Pakistani gun which brought death and destruction to our land. By advocating for dialogue with Pakistan, they are not doing the right thing," Raina said.
He said starting a dialogue with Pakistan is the prerogative only of the central government and the foreign minister.
"NC leaders should know that our former PM A B Vajpayee went to Pakistan in a bus to extend the hand of friendship but Pakistan backstabbed India by starting Kargil war. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also went to Lahore on his return from Afghanistan but the terror attacks and killing of innocents continued," he said.
Asked about resentment within the party over ticket distribution, he said BJP is like a family and works together like a team.

More From This Section

PremiumRain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Statsguru: Monsoon boosts Delhi's air quality, pollution challenges remain

GST

LIVE: GST collections grow 10% to Rs 1.75 trn in August, shows govt data

Manoj Jarange

Don't do politics in Shivaji Maharaj's name: Jarange to Mahayuti govt, Oppn

Punjab CM,Bhagwant Mann

Crime rate, rising debt likely to dominate 3-day Punjab Assembly session

Sonam Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk's 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' from Leh begins for 4-point agenda

"When you have 15 lakh registered members in J&K, political activists have their own aspirations but only one name is finalised for each segment.
"We are all together because our party believes in nation first, party second and self last," he said.
He said Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have turned around the fate of Jammu and Kashmir with restoration of peace, prosperity, and development.
On the launch of video vans, he said every assembly segment will be covered to highlight the achievements of the central government over the past 10 years, especially justice to the deprived sections of the society after abrogation of Article 370.
He assured that his party will resolve the issue of the daily wagers, ad hoc and need-based employees who are demanding their regularisation for decades together.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

champai soren joins bjp

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joins BJP days after quitting JMM

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Time for BJP to throw NCP out of Mahayuti: NCP (SP) over 'nausea' jibe

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J&K Assembly elections: 244 valid nominations for Phase 1, 35 rejected

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

'If Bengal burns, Delhi will too': Mamata sparks row; INDIA bloc silent

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand to implement Uniform Civil Code by November 9, says CM Dhami

Topics : Bharatiya Janata Party Kashmir valley Kashmir conflict Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu and Kashmir BJP National Conference

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon