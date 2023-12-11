Sensex (0.18%)
69951.86 + 126.26
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.35 + 27.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.80%)
6752.25 + 53.35
Nifty Midcap (0.38%)
44570.45 + 170.25
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
47417.70 + 155.70
Heatmap

Mehbooba Mufti put under house arrest ahead of SC verdict on Article 370

Meanwhile, police did not allow journalists to gather near National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah's residence at Gupkar here, officials said

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred a special status on Jammu and Kashmir, her party said.
"Even before Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, police has sealed the doors of the residence of PDP president @MehboobaMufti and put her under illegal house arrest," the party said in a post on X.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, police did not allow journalists to gather near National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah's residence at Gupkar here, officials said.
A posse of police personnel was deployed at the entry point of Gupkar Road and journalists were not allowed anywhere near the residence of the NC leaders.
Omar Abdullah lives with his father after he vacated his official residence in October 2020.
While Farooq Abdullah, who is the Member of Parliament from Srinagar, is in Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session, his son is in the valley.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Article 370: What is it, why was it abrogated and who's challenging it now?

J-K: BJP celebrates 4th years to Article 370 abrogation; Cong, PDP protest

LIVE: Supreme court to pronounce judgment on Article 370 at 10:30 am

Article 370 abrogation: Hearing of petitions to begin from August 2

PDP chief Mehbooba requests CJI for early hearing on Article 370 in SC

Rijiju assures Arunachal of tech advancements, accurate weather forecast

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' on Monday as minimum temperature slips

Costly curry: Ginger, garlic retail prices double in 6 weeks on low supply

ED summons Jharkhand CM for questioning in money-laundering case on Tuesday

Odisha I-T raid: Officials to deposit all cash at Balangir SBI branch

Topics : Mehbooba Mufti Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir PDP Supreme Court

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon