Meitei group meets Rajnath, seeks withdrawal of Assam Rifles from Manipur

Representatives of COCOMI, an umbrella body of Imphal valley-based civil society organisations, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and demanded the withdrawal of Assam Rifles from the state, alleging that the force was acting in a biased way.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), which represents Meitei groups, said in a statement that their representatives met Singh on Thursday at his residence in Delhi and submitted a memorandum.

In the memorandum, they claimed that the Kuki groups caused embarrassment to the government by approaching the United Nations for a resolution to the Manipur crisis.

They also raised with Singh the issues of narco-terrorism, illegal immigrants and their identification as well as suspension of operations agreement, the statement said.

On the other side, the Kuki groups have been accusing the state police of bias.

Last month, 10 Kuki MLAs of the state appealed to PM Narendra Modi to not withdraw Assam Rifles from the state, maintaining that this could jeopardise the security of the tribals.

Around 175 people have been killed and 1,100 injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.