MeitY begins Indian Web Browser Development Challenge for tech enthusiasts

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (IWBDC) on Wednesday, according to a release.
The IWBDC is an open challenge competition that seeks to inspire and empower technology enthusiasts, innovators, and developers from all corners of the country to create an indigenous web browser.
The programme saw participation from more than 200 participants from government departments, industry, startups and academia through online and offline modes, the release said.
A panel discussion was also organised wherein the queries of the participants were answered by MeitY, CCA and C-DAC officials, it added.
