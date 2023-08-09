Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

MeitY begins Indian Web Browser Development Challenge for tech enthusiasts

The programme saw participation from more than 200 participants from government departments, industry, startups and academia through online and offline modes, the release said

Launch of Indian Web Browser Development Challeng

Launch of Indian Web Browser Development Challeng

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (IWBDC) on Wednesday, according to a release.
The IWBDC is an open challenge competition that seeks to inspire and empower technology enthusiasts, innovators, and developers from all corners of the country to create an indigenous web browser.
The programme saw participation from more than 200 participants from government departments, industry, startups and academia through online and offline modes, the release said.
A panel discussion was also organised wherein the queries of the participants were answered by MeitY, CCA and C-DAC officials, it added.

Also Read

Mozilla Firefox adds three new extensions for its Android web browser

Opera unveils ChatGPT-powered integrated AI side panel 'Aria'

Chrome becomes world's most popular desktop browser, Safari ranks 2nd

Samsung's new beta update of its web browser brings useful features

Privacy-centred web browser Ulaa to remain free for end-users, without ads

Govt expects to implement new data protection law within 10 months

E-recruitment declines 5% in July as employers prioritise need-based hiring

Ericsson, TSSC launches 5G Centre of excellence in Delhi to train students

Varanasi court bans media from covering ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex

Legal experts divided on citizen privacy, other provisions in Data Bill

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : information technology Tech sector

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon