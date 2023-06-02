close

Green energy to agri, winners of Startup India to get 'handholding support'

As a part of the handholding exercise, multiple virtual and physical sessions, delegations, showcases, and programs of specialised support will be organised

Ministry of Commerce and Industry has launched 'handholding support' for winners and finalists of the National Startup Awards 2022. The program was launched by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on May 2, 2023.
This was done after the result of the National Startup Awards 2022 were announced by the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on January 16, 2023.

The winners will receive guidance to overcome challenges and achieve success in their ventures. The guidance will involve learning about investor pitching, government connections, corporate and unicorn engagements, brand showcases, and international market access.

The program has been designed to provide showcases, networking opportunities, trust building for brands, and to teach startups to create awareness about their product to the startups.
Major partners working with the program include Government e-Marketplace, SIDBI, IVCA, IAN, HSBC, Mobikwik, and Viacom 18, among others.

Earlier, under National Startup Awards 2020, more than 400 connections were facilitated with various ministries, investors, corporates, and mentors. Moreover, 12 episodes were aired on Doordarshan Startup Championship. More than 110 startups also got the opportunity to showcase their ideas and products at the Dubai Expo as part of the handholding exercise.
The union government announced the Startup India program on January 16, 2016, to recognise and reward outstanding startups. This program is managed by a dedicated Startup India Team which reports to DPIIT.
