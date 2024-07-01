Business Standard
MHA extends validity of FCRA registered NGOs with pending renewal plea

Home ministry also extended the validity of those Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registered NGOs whose five years validity period is expiring during July 1 to September 30

Photo: ANI

The home ministry also advised all FCRA registered associations to take note that in case of refusal of the application for renewal of certificate of registration. Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Home Ministry has announced that the validity of all FCRA registered NGOs whose renewal application is pending will stand extended till September 30 or till the date of disposal of renewal application.
According to a notification, the home ministry also extended the validity of those Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registered NGOs whose five years validity period is expiring during July 1 to September 30 and which have applied or will apply for renewal before expiry of five years validity period, will stand extended upto September 30 or till the date of disposal of renewal application, whichever is earlier.
 
"The validity of registration certificates of such entities whose validity was extended till 30.06.2024 in terms of the public notice dated 28.03.2024 and whose renewal application is pending, will stand extended till 30.09.2024 or till the date of disposal of renewal application, whichever is earlier," the notification said.
The home ministry also advised all FCRA registered associations to take note that in case of refusal of the application for renewal of certificate of registration, the validity of the certificate shall be deemed to have expired on the date of refusal of the application of renewal and the association shall not be eligible either to receive the foreign contribution or utilise the foreign contribution received.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : MHA FCRA NGOs

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

