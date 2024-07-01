Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Heavy rain in Delhi not due of cloudburst, something close to it: IMD

"These do not warrant to be declared as cloudbursts, but it was very close to a cloudburst," Mohapatra said

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

This activity was supported by thermodynamic instability in the atmosphere, which is favourable for thunderstorms. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The torrential rain that brought Delhi to its knees last week was not a result of a cloudburst, the India Meteorological Department clarified on Monday.
Addressing a press conference, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 91 mm rainfall between 5 am and 6 am on June 28.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Similarly, the Lodhi Road weather station logged 64 mm from 5 am to 6 am and 89 mm from 6 am to 7 am.
"These do not warrant to be declared as cloudbursts, but it was very close to a cloudburst," Mohapatra said.
 
Explaining the reason behind the extreme weather event, the IMD had earlier said multiple large-scale monsoonal weather systems created conditions for mesoscale convective activity over Delhi NCR, resulting in intense thunderstorms and heavy rainfall during the early hours of June 28.
This activity was supported by thermodynamic instability in the atmosphere, which is favourable for thunderstorms.
The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, more than three times the June rainfall average of 74.1 mm and the highest for the month in 88 years -- since 1936.
The IMD defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

India could experience above-normal rainfall in July, says IMD chief

IMD

IMD issues alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms across multiple regions

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

News updates: Heavy rain likely in Delhi over next few days, IMD issues orange alert

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD warns of heavy rainfall in northwest, northeast India for next 5 days

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains

Heavy rain expected in Delhi over next few days, IMD issues orange alert

Topics : IMD Rainfall weather

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon