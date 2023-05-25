close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Investment in start-ups from 21 nations will be exempt from angel tax

The Finance Ministry has notified 21 countries, including the US, UK and France, from where non-resident investment in unlisted Indian startups will not attract angel tax.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
tax

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Finance Ministry has notified 21 countries, including the US, UK and France, from where non-resident investment in unlisted Indian startups will not attract angel tax.

The list, however, excludes investment from countries like Singapore, Netherlands and Mauritius.

The government had in the Budget brought overseas investment in unlisted closely held companies, except DPIIT recognised startups, under the Angel Tax net.

Following that, the startup and venture capital industry sought exemption for certain overseas investor classes.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on May 24 notified classes of investors who would not come under the Angel Tax provision.

Excluded entities include those registered with Sebi as Category-I FPI, Endowment Funds, Pension Funds and broad-based pooled investment vehicles, which are residents of 21 specified nations, including the US, UK, Australia, Germany and Spain, as per the notification.

Also Read

Angel tax draft rules likely in 10 days; may clear the air on valuation

Trustees will be liable in case of non-payment of exit tax: CBDT chief

CBDT to hold high-level meeting to review revenue collection of FY23

CBDT widens valuation norms for angel tax to bring clarity, end disputes

CBDT seeks detailed report on the top 15 taxpayers in each region

India has developed its own mechanism for estimating TB burden: Mansukh

Ayush, Minority Affairs ministries collaborate to promote Unani medicine

Need to preserve cultural identity of Scheduled Tribe: President Murmu

Slipping on numbers? Experts suggest how to get over maths phobia

Except Darjeeling leaf, other categories' demand marginally increased

The other nations mentioned in the notification are Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Italy, Iceland, Japan, Korea, Russia, Norway, New Zealand and Sweden.

The CBDT notification comes into effect on April 1.

Nangia Andersen India Chairman Rakesh Nangia said by explicitly mentioning this list of countries, the government aims to attract more foreign investment (FDI) into India from countries that have robust regulatory frameworks.

"Surprisingly, countries such as Singapore, Ireland, Netherlands, Mauritius etc from where the majority of inbound FDI is channelised into India, do not find a mention in this notification," Nangia said.

Stakeholders may still have to hold their horses on a formal notification on the valuation guidelines as rules on the same are proposed to be released after a stakeholder consultation process, he added.

The CBDT is expected to come out with valuation guidelines for valuing non-resident investment in unrecognised startups for the purpose of levying income tax.

Under the existing norms, only investments by domestic investors or residents in closely held companies were taxed over and above the fair market value. This was commonly referred to as an angel tax.

The Finance Act, 2023, has said that such investments over and above the FMV will be taxed irrespective of whether the investor is a resident or non-resident.

Post the amendments proposed in the Finance Bill, concerns have been raised over the methodology of calculation of fair market value under two different laws.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : angel tax CBDT

First Published: May 25 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Minda may have its work cut out raising stake in component major Pricol

Minda
6 min read

Lexus India rolls out new LC 500H Luxury Coupe starts at Rs 2.39 cr

Lexus ES 300h Hybrid
1 min read

Need to preserve cultural identity of Scheduled Tribe: President Murmu

Murmu, Droupadi Murmu
3 min read

Sitharaman appeals oppn to rethink boycott of parliament innaugration

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

ChatGPT records everything you type; here is a privacy-focused alternative

ChatGPT
2 min read

Most Popular

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

ED raids on foreign-registered online gaming portals at 25 locations

Enforcement Directorate, ED
3 min read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

New Parliament Building
3 min read

LIVE: 2 more India-born cheetah cubs die at Kuno National Park, say sources

Cheetah
3 min read

Adani group may invest $3 bn in Vietnamese renewable energy projects

Adani
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon