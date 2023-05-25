close

Ayush, Minority Affairs ministries collaborate to promote Unani medicine

The ministries of Ayush and Minority Affairs have jointly taken a significant step to promote and develop the Unani system of medicine in India.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
clinical trials

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 6:31 PM IST
The Ministry of Minorities Affairs has approved a grant of Rs 45.34 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), a centrally sponsored scheme (CSS), an Ayush Ministry statement said.

With support of this scheme, Unani medicine facilities will be upgraded in Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Silchar and Bengaluru. The grant has been approved for establishing various facilities of Unani Medicine at these locations.

The Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) has been sanctioned a total of Rs 35.52 crore and the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Bengaluru has been sanctioned Rs 9.81 crore, the statement said.

A centre for fundamental research in Unani Medicine at National Research Institute of Unani Medicine for Skin Disorders, Hyderabad will be established at a cost of Rs 16.05 crore, it stated.

The ministry has proposed cost of Rs 8.15 crore for a preclinical laboratory facility at the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Chennai, Rs 8.55 crore for a centre of Ilaj bit Tadbeer (regimental therapy) for musculoskeletal disorders at the Central Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Lucknow, and Rs 2.75 crore for a centre of Ilaj bit Tadbeer for skin and lifestyle disorders at the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Silchar.

The NIUM, Bengaluru will get Rs 5.55 crore for establishing a Vishram Girah for patients' attendants and Rs 4.26 crore for a skill centre of model Unani cosmetic care, a small-scale Unani pharmacy and Unani crude drug storage.

The proposals were considered by the Empowered Committee of the Ministry of Minority Affairs in its meeting held on March 2, 2023 and an amount of Rs 4.86 crore has already been released to the CCRUM as the first instalment (25 per cent) of total sanctioned cost of its three projects in Chennai, Lucknow and Silchar, the statement added.

The grant of CCRUM project for Hyderabad and the projects of NIUM, Bengaluru would be released once their DPRs are approved and other technicalities finalized, it read.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ayush Ministry Pharma

First Published: May 25 2023 | 6:31 PM IST

