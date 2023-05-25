Ayush, Minority Affairs ministries collaborate to promote Unani medicine

The ministries of Ayush and Minority Affairs have jointly taken a significant step to promote and develop the Unani system of medicine in India.

The Ministry of Minorities Affairs has approved a grant of Rs 45.34 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), a centrally sponsored scheme (CSS), an Ayush Ministry statement said.

With support of this scheme, Unani medicine facilities will be upgraded in Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Silchar and Bengaluru. The grant has been approved for establishing various facilities of Unani Medicine at these locations.

The Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) has been sanctioned a total of Rs 35.52 crore and the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Bengaluru has been sanctioned Rs 9.81 crore, the statement said.

A centre for fundamental research in Unani Medicine at National Research Institute of Unani Medicine for Skin Disorders, Hyderabad will be established at a cost of Rs 16.05 crore, it stated.

The ministry has proposed cost of Rs 8.15 crore for a preclinical laboratory facility at the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Chennai, Rs 8.55 crore for a centre of Ilaj bit Tadbeer (regimental therapy) for musculoskeletal disorders at the Central Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Lucknow, and Rs 2.75 crore for a centre of Ilaj bit Tadbeer for skin and lifestyle disorders at the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Silchar.

Also Read AYUSH has potential to make India a hub of health tourism: CM Adityanath Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details Ayush Ministry, Ministry of Rural Development signs MoU to empower youth Centre forms panel to prepare road map for health care regulations Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, other details here Need to preserve cultural identity of Scheduled Tribe: President Murmu Slipping on numbers? Experts suggest how to get over maths phobia Except Darjeeling leaf, other categories' demand marginally increased Damage to flyover: SC refuses to grant bail to directors of private firm Kohinoor diamond to go on display at the Tower of London on Friday

The NIUM, Bengaluru will get Rs 5.55 crore for establishing a Vishram Girah for patients' attendants and Rs 4.26 crore for a skill centre of model Unani cosmetic care, a small-scale Unani pharmacy and Unani crude drug storage.

The proposals were considered by the Empowered Committee of the Ministry of Minority Affairs in its meeting held on March 2, 2023 and an amount of Rs 4.86 crore has already been released to the CCRUM as the first instalment (25 per cent) of total sanctioned cost of its three projects in Chennai, Lucknow and Silchar, the statement added.

The grant of CCRUM project for Hyderabad and the projects of NIUM, Bengaluru would be released once their DPRs are approved and other technicalities finalized, it read.