Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mild tremor in Karnataka's Vijayapura, some districts of Andhra Pradesh

Mild tremor in Karnataka's Vijayapura, some districts of Andhra Pradesh

The earthquake of magnitude 2.9 is recorded by the KSNDMC network in Vijayapura district with the epicentre located 3.6 km northwest of Bhutnal Tanda, Vijayapura taluk

Earthquake

The region falls under Seismic Zone III, and the tectonic map indicates the area is devoid of any major structural discontinuities (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Vijayapura (Karnataka)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A mild earthquake measuring magnitude 2.9 on Richter scale was recorded in Vijayapura district on Tuesday morning, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The tremor occurred at 7.49 am with its epicentre located about 3.6 kilometres northwest of Bhutnal Tanda in Vijayapura taluk.

Officials said the seismic event was minor and caused no damage.

The recorded coordinates were 16.91 degree North latitude and 75.75 degree East longitude, with the earthquake originating at a shallow depth of five kilometres beneath the surface, KSNDMC said in a statement.

The earthquake of magnitude 2.9 is recorded by the KSNDMC network in Vijayapura district with the epicentre located 3.6 km northwest of Bhutnal Tanda, Vijayapura taluk, the statement said.

 

Also Read

Earthquake

At least 10 killed, 260 injured after 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan

Earthquake

Buildings collapse as 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey; no casualties

Earthquake

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts Pakistan after recent tremors in region

Philippines earthquake, earthquake

Second 6.9-magnitude quake hits southern Philippines near Davao Oriental

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE news: India remains committed to Afghanistan's sovereignty, says EAM Jaishankar

According to the centre's analysis, the epicentre was situated 4.3 km west-southwest of Inganal village, 4.6 km northeast of Hanchinal village, 9.3 km north-northeast of Vijayapura city, and about 65 km north of the Almatti Dam Seismic Observatory.

The KSNDMC clarified that the intensity observed is low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 50-60 km from the epicentre.

It further added that such an earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low, though there might be local vibrations felt.

The region falls under Seismic Zone III, and the tectonic map indicates the area is devoid of any major structural discontinuities, KSNDMC said.  The agency urged residents to remain calm, stating that the community need not panic as both the magnitude and intensity observed are low.

The district and surrounding places are witnessing earthquakes for the few days.  Mild earthquake jolts Andhra's Alluri Sitharama Raju district

A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Alluri Sitharama Raju district and tremors were also felt in neighbouring Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

However, no casualties or property damage were reported, authorities said.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, the tremor was recorded at 4:19 am at a depth of 10 km with its epicentre located at latitude 18.02N and longitude 82.58E.

A mild earthquake measuring 3.7 on the richter scale was recorded in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Tuesday morning, while the tremors were felt in a few places in Vizag, an official from Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) told PTI.

The official said that the tremor was brief and local district disaster management teams have been alerted as a precautionary measure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

World looking at India for solutions amid global crisis: RSS chief Bhagwat

Tejashwi Yadav

LIVE news: If INDIA bloc wins Bihar, farmers to get Rs 300-400 bonus over MSP, says Tejashwi Yadav

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Govt to fast-track clearing pending import approvals for Chinese goods

Crime

Coimbatore gang rape: 3 accused shot and arrested after police encounter

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI: Thick smog blankets city as AQI breaches 400, air turns 'severe'

Topics : Earthquake earthquakes Karnataka Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon