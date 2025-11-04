Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World looking at India for solutions amid global crisis: RSS chief Bhagwat

Press Trust of India Jabalpur
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the entire world is in a crisis and is looking at India with a lot of hope for providing solutions to its plethora of problems.

The world has expectations from India because it follows the path of religion and culture, he noted while addressing the 'Jeevan Utkarsh Mahotsav', an event held by a well-known religious organisation in Jabalpur on Monday.

Bhagwat affirmed that in common parlance, culture means ethical, virtuous conduct, and added that people behave decently only when there is a feeling of goodwill and a deep connection with each other.

 

In the absence of these noble attributes, hostile relations develop, leading to conflicts, the RSS leader cautioned.

He noted India has preserved its heritage of rich culture and spirituality even today and that has enabled it to show the right path to the world from time to time.

"In reality, we are all one. We are all connected. India has this connection, but the world does not. That is why today the world is in a crisis and has expectations from India," he maintained.

The world now wants to learn from India how to live life in harmony with spirituality and righteous conduct, Bhagwat said.

Saints give proper direction to society, and that is why the RSS remains engaged with such spiritual figures, he told the gathering.

Ishwarcharan Swami, a spiritual leader of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, was also present at the inaugural session of the five-day Jeevan Utkarsh Mahotsav.

The event is dedicated to the life, teachings, and service of Jabalpur-born Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual head of the world-renowned BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

On the occasion, Bhagwat also released a book by Swami Bhadreshdas and noted the scholar-monk's thoughts and teachings were relevant for today's society.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

