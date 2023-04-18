close

DoE issues guidelines for admission against vacant seats of primary classes

Priority should be given to applicants who have applied for admission on a transfer basis from Sarvodaya Vidyalayas of DoE

File photo: PTI

File photo: PTI

Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Admission against vacant seats of pre-primary and primary classes in government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas for the academic session 2023-2024 will be done on a first come-first serve basis from April 24, the Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Tuesday.

According to a circular issued by DoE, seats of students placed under long absence during the current session and not traceable or admitted in another school (with documentary proof) will be considered vacant.

Priority should be given to applicants who have applied for admission on a transfer basis from Sarvodaya Vidyalayas of DoE, it said.

Children residing preferably in the vicinity of one km of the school (if Sarvodaya Vidyalaya is not available in the vicinity, then residents within a radius of 3 km of the school) shall be eligible to apply, the circular said.

The status of vacant seats will be displayed in the school.

Admission will not be denied to any divyang child, destitute child, refugee/asylum seeker, homeless, migrant, orphan or child in need of care and protection in any government school due to non-availability of essential documents at the time of submission of documents in the school, the DoE circular said.

Provisional admission for 30 days will be allowed based on an undertaking by the parents/guardians, it said.

Cluster Resource Coordinators and school management committee members will help the students in making these documents available to them so that the provisional admission may be regularised within the stipulated time and the students may be able to take the advantage of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of scholarships in their bank accounts, the circular said.

The DoE, in its circular, also informed that students admitted under the Plan' or Non-Plan' category during the current academic session will not be considered for transfer by Heads of Schools (HoSs).

It said that the HoSs will manually forward all such applications for transfer to the Zonal Grievance Redressal Committee.

The Committee has been constituted at the Zonal level to look into the issues pertaining to admission and transfer of students within the respective Zones of DoE for admissions.

It said that the deserving cases recommended for transfer will be forwarded manually by DDE (Zone) to DE(District) who will examine these cases afresh and forward online School Leaving Certificate (SLC) requests to the desired schools.

The link for sending online requests of these students will be made available at the level of DDE (District).

The circular said that if certain issues remain unresolved, the Regional Director of Education of the respective region will act as the appellate authority for final resolution.

Not more than 10 per cent of the total admissions will be altered by Grievance Committee and priority will be given to the specially-abled students with certification by a government hospital, student or parent suffering from chronic illness and change of residence after admission, the DoE circular said.

The District Grievance Redressal Committee has been constituted at the district level to look into the issues pertaining to the transfer of such students.

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

