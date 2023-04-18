close

Ahead of G20 summit, PWD busy desilting drains in Delhi: Officials

The PWD zones have also been directed to ensure that the debris is picked up and disposed of immediately and not dumped on the pavements, the officer said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
G20, G20 Meet

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 11:09 PM IST
Ahead of the G20 summit scheduled to be held in September, the Delhi public works department (PWD) has got down to ensure the desilting of the city's major drains to check waterlogging during monsoon, officials said on Tuesday.

The PWD has begun the work of desilting the drains. The deadline is May 31 for the first phase of desilting, a senior PWD official said.

"Since the G20 summit is going to be held in the city, various zones have been asked to carry out this work," he added.

The PWD zones have also been directed to ensure that the debris is picked up and disposed of immediately and not dumped on the pavements, the officer said.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena, who is actively ensuring the city's preparedness ahead of the G20 summit, had earlier directed officials to ensure that there is no waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season when certain events related to the summit are scheduled to be held.

A large number of delegates are expected to arrive in the national capital in the coming months for the main summit and events related to it.

The PWD is responsible for the desilting of bigger drains and the storm water drains on the major roads. It is responsible for the management of more than 2,800 drains in Delhi.

G20 | PWDs | Delhi

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 11:09 PM IST

