Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 10:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Cabinet okays ₹12,328 crore railway expansion projects across states

Cabinet okays ₹12,328 crore railway expansion projects across states

Union Cabinet clears four railway projects worth Rs 12,328 crore to improve freight movement and passenger connectivity, benefitting over 47 lakh people across Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar and Assam

Indian Railways

The capacity augmentation is expected to result in additional freight traffic of 68 million tonnes per annum.

Dhruvaksh Saha
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved four projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total cost of Rs 12,328 crore across multiple states.
 
The projects include Deshalpar–Hajipir–Luna and Vayor–Lakhpat new line, Secunderabad (Sanathnagar)–Wadi third and fourth line, Bhagalpur–Jamalpur third line, and Furkating–New Tinsukia doubling.
 
“In a major connectivity boost, the approved multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approximately 3,108 villages and about 47.34 lakh population, including one aspirational district (Kalaburagi), benefitting the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar and Assam,” an official statement said.
 
The projects cover essential routes for the transportation of commodities such as coal, cement, clinker, fly ash, steel, containers, fertilisers, agricultural commodities and petroleum products.
 
 
The capacity augmentation is expected to result in additional freight traffic of 68 million tonnes per annum.
 

More From This Section

Sugar

FSSAI to ask restaurants to display sugar, oil info to curb obesity

Criminal in handcuffs

FIR registered against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil for stalking women

Jammu, landslide, floods

North India's hill states are flooding again. Is rain the only culprit?

Adhaar, UIDAI

UIDAI CEO urges states, UTs to update Aadhaar biometrics of school children

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

LIVE news updates: Cabinet approves India's 2030 CWG bid, says Ahmedabad ideal host

Topics : Cabinet Railways Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesiPhone 17 Series Launch DateGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon