Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India's Haj quota rises to 175,000 in 2025: Minority affairs ministry

India's Haj quota rises to 175,000 in 2025: Minority affairs ministry

Ministry further said that all necessary preparations--flights, transport, Mina camps, accommodation, and services--were completed per Saudi guidelines

Hajj pilgrimage

The Ministry stated that the remaining quota was allotted to 26 Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs) | Image: Shutterstock

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Minority Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said that India's Haj quota for the year 2025 is 1,75,025, a rise from 1,36,020 in 2014- the same year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi first took charge.

The Ministry further said that all necessary preparations--flights, transport, Mina camps, accommodation, and services--were completed per Saudi guidelines.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said, "The Government of India accords high priority to facilitating the Haj pilgrimage for Indian Muslims. Due to sustained efforts, India's Haj quota has risen from 136,020 in 2014 to 175,025 in 2025--finalized annually by Saudi authorities."

"The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA), through the Haj Committee of India, is managing arrangements for 122,518 pilgrims in the current year under the main quota. All necessary preparations--flights, transport, Mina camps, accommodation, and services--were completed per Saudi guidelines," ministry added.

 

The Ministry stated that the remaining quota was allotted to 26 Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs).

Also Read

Haj pilgrims

India signs Haj agreement with Saudi Arabia, quota set at 175,025 pilgrims

hajj

Saudi Arabia fixes Haj quota of India for 2025 at 175,025 pilgrims: Govt

New technologies are boosting the property market and helping land management in India. As the government pushes for digitisation of land records and entrepreneurs deploy new technologies in the property market, a change is coming.

Cricketer KL Rahul, actor Suniel Shetty buy 7 acres in Thane for Rs 9.85 cr

Karnataka RTE Admission 2025

Karnataka RTE admissions 2025 start today at official website, check here

Redmi A5

Xiaomi debuts Redmi A5 in India at Rs 6499 onwards: Know specs and features

"The remaining quota was allotted, as customary, to Private Tour Operators. Due to updated Saudi norms, MoMA consolidated 800+ operators into 26 Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs), and allocated quota to them well in advance," the Ministry stated.

"However, the CHGOs failed to meet critical Saudi deadlines and could not finalize required contracts for Mina camps, accommodation, and transportation--despite repeated reminders," it added.

The ministry also mentioned that India engaged with the Saudi Arabian government on ministerial levels to secure accommodations.

"The Government of India engaged with Saudi authorities at multiple levels, including Ministerial. The Saudi Haj Ministry raised concerns about pilgrims' safety, especially in Mina, given the extreme heat and limited space. The Saudi side informed that due to delays, Mina space was already occupied, and no deadline extensions would be given to any country this year," as per the statement.

The Saudi Haj Ministry has now agreed to re-open the Haj portal for 10,000 pilgrims.

"Thanks to the Government's intervention, the Saudi Haj Ministry has agreed to re-open the Haj (Nusuk) Portal for CHGOs to accommodate 10,000 pilgrims, based on current availability in Mina. MoMA has issued urgent directions to CHGOs to complete their process without delay. India remains appreciative of any further gesture from Saudi authorities to accommodate more pilgrims," the statement said.

This year, Haj is expected to take place between June 4 to June 9, 2025.

More From This Section

Indians, India happiest country

India is the happiest nation in the world. So why is Japan near the bottom?

Trucks, transport

Karnataka truckers launch indefinite strike over ₹2.05 diesel price hike

Ladki Bahin Yojana

Caught in two schemes, 8 lakh women in Maharashtra lose ₹1k monthly support

Law, Law and Order, Justice, Punishment

Southern states lead ranking on justice system, Karnataka retains top slot

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport T2 shut for maintenance works; flight ops moved to T1

Topics : Haj quota Haj India’s minority

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon