Kolkata banks to remain closed today: Check India-wise holidays this week

On account of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti on January 23, all banks in West Bengal's Kolkata will remain closed on Tuesday. The banks are also closed in Manipur's Imphal today, in view of the 'Gaan-Ngai' festival, the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar shows.

Some regional holidays are also lined up in the remaining month of January, including starting from Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Kanpur. According to the RBI, on January 25, banks will remain closed in Lucknow and Kanpur on account of Hazrat Ali's birthday.

Likewise, in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, the banks will remain closed on January 25 on account of the Thaipusam festival in South India.

The following day, on January 26, all the banks across India will observe a holiday on account of Republic Day.

The upcoming weekend will be a long one for the bank employees since January 27 is the fourth Saturday of the month, which is observed as a holiday for all private and public sector banks. This rule follows the RBI mandate since 2015, according to which, the second and fourth Saturdays of any month are bank holidays.

January 28 is also a bank holiday across the country as it falls on a Sunday.

These holidays, announced in certain regions, come under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 - a tool used by the government to announce public holidays.

According to Indian laws, 'public holidays' can be Sundays or any other day, declared by the Central Government, by notification in the Official Gazette.