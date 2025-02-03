Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mission 3000 still on track, major freight volume rise ahead: Vaishnaw

Mission 3000 still on track, major freight volume rise ahead: Vaishnaw

Key projects will bring about a quantum jump in cargo, says Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid criticism from the sector on the slow pace of freight loading of the Indian Railways, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the ministry’s flagship cargo vision — Mission 3000 — is still on track and there will be major increases in freight volumes, going forward.
 
Under the mission, the government wants to achieve 3,000 million tonnes (mt) of cargo on railways by 2030.
 
“Mission 3000 is still very much in sight. There are projects, which when completed, bring a quantum in cargo. For example, when the Sonnagar-Andal quadrupling project is completed, there will be a quantum jump in loading. Similar would be the case with several other projects. This was a sector which was neglected in the past. Now, we are investing Rs 2.5 trillion every year,” Vaishnaw said at a conference in New Delhi. 
 
 
The ministry is slated to cross 1600 mt of cargo for the first time in its history this financial year. But it would need to nearly double its output over the next five years to meet its targets under Mission 3000.
 
After the Budget was presented on Saturday, sector watchers said that freight growth has been subpar. This comes after the ministry made a downward revision to its freight loading estimates by 15 mt to 1,635 mt for the current financial year.

Also Read

Budget: Railway capex stays flat; revenue receipts set to cross Rs 3 trn

Budget: Railway capex stays flat; revenue receipts set to cross Rs 3 trn

Railway station, station

Railway Ministry releases SuperApp 'SwaRail' for testing, prior to launch

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

364 trains ran for Maha Kumbh devotees from Prayagraj on Jan 29: Vaishnaw

Delhi metro

Here's why India's shiny new metros are just costly white elephants

Train, Indian Railway

2 yrs after deploying Kavach, Railway Board frames rules on its functioning

 
This target is set at 1,700 mt for 2025-26, which is 4 per cent higher over the revised estimates of FY25.
 
After Covid brought the national transporter to a temporary halt, the ministry had seen double-digit freight growth every year, crossing important milestones such as 1,500 mt along the way.
 
Freight growth is expected to rise by a mere 2.9 per cent in the current financial year.
 
According to Vaishnaw, several bottlenecks in the network will be removed to bring speed to the freight movement on railways.
 
The minister also said the government has allocated over Rs 2,500 crore for Delhi in the FY26 Budget.
 
The government will also introduce six hydrogen trains and is also working on Namo Bharat trains, which will be non air-conditioned, the minister said.
 

More From This Section

Delhi pollution

News updates: CAQM revokes stage III of Grap in Delhi-NCR; stages I & II still in effect

India gate

Grap stage-III curbs revoked as air quality improves in Delhi-NCR region

genz

Most Gen Z voters in Delhi aware of candidates, rely on social media: Study

Delhi election

Delhi elections 2025: Here's what will stay open, what will remain closed

IIT Madras, IIT-M

IIT Madras unveils genome database to advance cancer research in India

Topics : Indian Railways Freight Railway Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon