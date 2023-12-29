Sensex (    %)
                        
Mobile internet restored in Rajouri-Poonch after week-long suspension

The curbs were effected last Friday as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering and prevent any law and order situation from arising

Three persons, who were among those detained for questioning by the Army after the terrorist ambush that left four personnel dead, were found dead mysteriously the next day.

Mobile Internet services were restored in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts a week after being suspended following a terror attack on two army vehicles, officials said.
The curbs were effected last Friday as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering and prevent any law and order situation from arising.
"The services have been restored in the Rajouri-Poonch belt. The situation is normal," Jammu region Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told PTI.
Three persons, who were among those detained for questioning by the Army after the terrorist ambush that left four personnel dead, were found dead mysteriously the next day.
Their bodies have been handed over to their families for last rites as investigation in continues in their deaths.

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

