close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mocha to intensify into severe cyclone, heads towards Bangladesh-Myanmar

The IMD predicted a storm surge of 1.5-2 metres for the low-lying coastal region of Bangladesh near Cox's Bazaar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Cyclone Mocha

Photo: File | Representative

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cyclone Mocha was gaining strength and set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Friday morning, packing winds of up to 135 kmph, and likely to move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast, the weather office said on Thursday night.

At 5:30 pm, the cyclonic storm lay over south-east Bay of Bengal, about 520 km west of Port Blair and 1,100 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazaar, a fishing port in Bangladesh, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office said Cyclone Mocha (pronounced Mokha), named by Yemen after its Red Sea port city, will further intensify on Friday and re-curve north-northeastwards for a Sunday landfall between Cox's Bazaar and Kyaukpyu, close to port city Sittwe in Myanmar, packing winds of 175 kmph.

The weather office has asked fishermen, ships, boats and trawlers not to venture into central and northeast Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea till Sunday.

Those sailing in central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea are advised to return to coast.

The IMD predicted a storm surge of 1.5-2 metres for the low-lying coastal region of Bangladesh near Cox's Bazaar.

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Cyclone Mocha: Low pressure likely to form today, IMD issues warning

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm Mocha

Cyclone Mocha likely to move towards Myanmar-Bangladesh coast this week

Precautionary measures taken for Cyclone Mocha, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Sachin Pilot to get CRPF security cover for his 'Jan Sangharsh Padyatra'

Sexual harassment case: Delhi Police to record victims' statement on Friday

BJP promises filling up 200,000 government job vacancies in Telangana

No metro city in country is as safe as Mumbai: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Tax tussle: Govt not in favour of banning foreign gaming platforms

Under the influence of the weather system, Tripura and Mizoram are likely to get heavy rainfall Saturday onwards. Nagaland, Manipur and south Assam are expected to get rainfall at many places on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cyclone Myanmar Bangladesh

First Published: May 11 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

We are not trying to put anybody out of business through ONDC: DPIIT Secy

ONDC
2 min read

The non-IT and IT services account for 54% of Smartworks' business

Smartworks
4 min read

Sexual harassment case: Delhi Police to record victims' statement on Friday

Wrestlers, protesting wrestlers
2 min read

BJP promises filling up 200,000 government job vacancies in Telangana

BJP
2 min read

No metro city in country is as safe as Mumbai: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE news updates: WHO says mpox no longer public health emergency

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA
2 min read

Larsen & Toubro bets on $1.5 bn return from push to electric vehicles

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Govt to send notice to WhatsApp on spam calls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

Supreme Court
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon