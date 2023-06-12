close

Modi govt increased fertiliser subsidy for farmer 5 times: Prakash Javdekar

Former Union Minister Prakash Javdekar said that Prime Minister Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party govt is working for the farmers and has increased fertiliser subsidy by five times during its tenure

ANI Politics
Prakash Javadekar

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 7:09 AM IST
Former Union Minister Prakash Javdekar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government is working for the farmers and has increased fertilizer subsidy by five times during its tenure.

Addressing a press conference, Javdekar said, "After 30 years, a government was formed with full majority. People trusted PM Modi and voted for him not once but twice. Modi government will again be formed with an absolute majority".

"PM Modi did politics of development and didn't discriminate with the states. The government's motive is country first," he added.

He stated that the fertilizer subsidy has been increased 5 times so that the farmers are not affected by the price rise in the international market.

"The Modi government has allocated Rs 1 lakh crore for agricultural infrastructure. Under UPA, the agriculture budget was only Rs 21,000 crore, but now the BJP government has increased the agriculture budget to Rs 1,25,000 crore. The agricultural credit has now increased to Rs 20 lakh crore and 13 crore farmers in the country have received soil health cards," he said.

The former minister said that there are 30 lakh farmers from Karimnagar among the beneficiaries of the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

"The compensation of Rs 1,33,000 crores has been paid to the farmers under the crop insurance scheme. Rs 2,60,000 crores have been benefited to 11 crore farmers under Kisan Samman fund, and 30 lakh farmers are from Telangana among the beneficiaries," the BJP leader further said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Modi govt BJP Prakash Javadekar fertiliser subsidy

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 7:09 AM IST

