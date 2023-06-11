close

23 injured as vehicle overturns in J-K's Kathua, 5 in serious condition

At least 23 people were injured on Sunday when their vehicle overturned in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said

Press Trust of India Kathua/Jammu
Photo: ANI/Representative

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 11:11 PM IST
At least 23 people were injured on Sunday when their vehicle overturned in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The injured were rushed to sub-district hospital Basohli where the condition of five of them is stated to be "serious", police officials said.

The victims were returning home from a temple in a load carrier when the accident took place near Kashid village in the Basohli area in the evening, they said.

The driver lost control while negotiating a curve and as a result the vehicle overturned, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir kathua

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 11:11 PM IST

