23 injured as vehicle overturns in J-K's Kathua, 5 in serious condition

At least 23 people were injured on Sunday when their vehicle overturned in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The injured were rushed to sub-district hospital Basohli where the condition of five of them is stated to be "serious", police officials said.
The victims were returning home from a temple in a load carrier when the accident took place near Kashid village in the Basohli area in the evening, they said.
The driver lost control while negotiating a curve and as a result the vehicle overturned, the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)