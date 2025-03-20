Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 03:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Modi govt moving ahead with ruthless approach against Naxalites: Amit Shah

Modi govt moving ahead with ruthless approach against Naxalites: Amit Shah

While 18 Naxals were killed in Bijapur district, four Maoists were gunned down in the Kanker area by a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG)

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah also said the Narendra Modi government is moving forward with a ruthless approach against the Naxalites. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the security forces have achieved another big success in its march to make the country Naxal-free by killing 22 members of the CPI (Maoists) in Chhattisgarh.

Shah also said the Narendra Modi government is moving forward with a ruthless approach against the Naxalites, and adopting a zero tolerance policy against those extremists who are not surrendering despite all the facilities being offered.

"Today our soldiers have achieved another big success in the direction of a 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'. Twenty-two Naxalites were killed in two separate operations by our security forces at Bijapur and Kanker in Chhattisgarh.

 

"The Modi government is moving forward with a ruthless approach against Naxalites and is adopting a zero tolerance policy against those Naxalites who are not surrendering despite all the facilities being offered to them, ranging from surrender to inclusion. The country is going to be Naxal-free by March 31 next year," Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

As many as 22 members of the banned CPI (Maoists) were killed in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh.

While 18 Naxals were killed in Bijapur district, four Maoists were gunned down in the Kanker area by a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of the state police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Home Ministry naxalism

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 3:41 PM IST


