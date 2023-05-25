Kerala now India's first 'e-governed state'; govt services to be digitised



The achievement comes decades after Kerala became the first fully-literate state and began its quest to become a fully e-literate society. Kerala made history after the Pinarayi Vijayan government on Thursday declared it as India’s first ‘total e-governed state’, where the delivery of government services would be digitised, transparent, and fast.



Making a ‘Total eGovernance Kerala’ declaration at a function in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister (CM) Vijayan said ushering in complete eGovernance does not merely mean creating a network of government offices and citizens but leveraging technology for the state’s development and empowering people by bridging the digital divide. The declaration would be a major step in the southern state’s journey towards a knowledge-based society and economy, besides achieving cent per cent digital literacy.



“The government does not stop at what it has already achieved. Services should reach people instead of people going in and out of government offices to obtain them. This can be ensured by leveraging new technology, and that is exactly what the government is focusing on,” he added. “By the term ‘governance’, what the present government means is a total commitment to fulfil the promises it made to the people. The government and governance are reaching out to the people more and more. Service delivery has been made people-oriented and corruption-free, and public utilities have become people-friendly. These transformative changes have been felt by people in seven years,” he said.

Listing out a number of pioneering initiatives made by the government to usher in eGovernance, the CM said a single-window portal called eSevanam has been created to deliver as many as 900 services. The state will also roll out the Kerala Fibre Optic Network shortly, which will make access to the internet affordable/free.