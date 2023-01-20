This is how India's new Parliament building will look like: Pics inside

-
The Centre has released the layout and new photos from inside the new under-constuction Parliament building. It is likely to host the second part of the Budget session. According to reports, the building is likely to be inaugurated in March.
The new Parliament building is a part of the Central Vista redevelopment, and is being built by Tata Projects Limited. It features larger halls, a modern library, redeveloped offices and committee rooms with state-of-art facilities.
Take a look at the few glimpses of what the new Parliament building looks like:
The Blueprint
The new Parliament building will have a built-up area of about 65,000 sq mt, with its triangular shape ensuring optimal utilisation of space.
Legislative chambers
The new building will house large chambers for the legislature.
A larger Lok Sabha hall, which will be based on the peacock theme (the national bird), will have a capacity of up to 888 seats. It will be three times bigger with ease of sitting for MPs.
A larger Rajya Sabha hall will have a capacity of up to 384 seats. It is based on the lotus theme, the national flower.
The Lok Sabha hall may accommodate up to 1,272 seats for joint sessions.
Constitutional hall
The design of the state-of-the-art Constitutional hall symbolically and physically puts the Indian citizens at the heart of democracy.
The Central Lounge
The Central Lounge is being created to complement the open courtyard. It is intended to be a place for members to interact. The courtyard will have the national tree, the Banyan.
Ultra-modern office spaces
The building will have offices that are designed to be secure, efficient and are equipped with the latest communication technology.
Audio-visual systems
The new building will have large committee rooms, equipped with latest and sophisticated audio-visual systems. It will house functional and purpose-designed spaces.
Revamped Sansad Bhavan
The new Sansad Bhavan aims to contribute towards economic revitalisation across the construction value chain and generate employment opportunities for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers.
The library
The new Parliament building library aims to offer a superior experience and help the members to efficiently gather information from archived material.
Energy-efficient Parliament
A Platinum-rated green building, the new Sansad Bhavan is aimed as a symbol of India’s commitment towards environmental sustainability.
Indian heritage
The new Parliament building aims to reflect modern India’s vibrance and diversity while also incorporating cultural and regional arts and crafts.
Accessible to persons with disabilities
The new Parliament building will be accessible to persons with disabilities, ensuring their free and independent movement.
First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 14:12 IST
