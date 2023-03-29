close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Modi surname row: BJP to seek Rahul's apology during OBC outreach programme

The BJP has decided that the party, during its new outreach programme at village chaupals across the country, will seek an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for insulting OBCs

IANS New Delhi
BJP, BJP flag

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 7:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP has decided that the party, during its new outreach programme at village chaupals across the country, will seek an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "insulting OBCs".

BJP OBC morcha chief K. Laxman said on Tuesday that the party will seek an apology in every village chaupal "for the insult" inflicted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through his comments. This will be done during the "Gaon Gaon Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo" campaign of the party.

He said: "Party will reach one crore OBC households in one lakh villages during the campaign, which will start on April 6 and end on April 14, the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar. We will also focus on popularising the Modi government's OBC-friendly schemes and policies during the campaign."

"Our workers in every village will compare and explain how Prime Minister Modi worked for the development of the OBC community in nine years, while the Congress only cheated OBCs during 60 years of its rule," Laxman asserted.

--IANS

dr/sha

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction

Rahul Gandhi gets two-year jail term in Modi surname defamation case

BJP giving OBC colour to Rahul's remark to hide theft: Digvijaya Singh

BJP MPs protest against Rahul Gandhi's 'insulting' remarks on OBC-community

Oppn likely to bring no-confidence motion against LS Speaker next week

Protests at Jamia Millia in 2019 were an unlawful assembly: Delhi HC

Govt ready to listen to doctors, says CM Gehlot, urges them to end strike

Malegaon blast: SC rejects Lt Col Purohit's plea challenging HC's order

MP CM Chouhan orders re-survey for Atal Expressway to save farmers' land

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Narendra Modi | Politics | BJP | Modi govt | Congress

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 12:50 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon