Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Money laundering case: ED summons Raut's brother in 'khichdi scam' case

Suraj Chavan, a functionary of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, was arrested in this case by the ED last week

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Sandeep Raut, the younger brother of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged 'khichdi scam' during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, official sources said Wednesday.
Sandeep Raut has been asked to depose before the central agency at its office in Mumbai next week, they said, adding his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Suraj Chavan, a functionary of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, was arrested in this case by the ED last week.
Chavan, a core committee member of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), is in ED custody till Thursday and is expected to be produced before a court here.
The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).
According to police, alleged irregularities took place while giving contracts by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for providing 'khichdi' to migrants during the COVID-19.
The probe agency has said that for the supply of khichdi packets, an amount of Rs 8.64 crore was transferred by the BMC in the bank account of Force One Multi Services (which was given the work order for 'khichdi').
Force One Multi Services has generated the "proceeds of crime" of around Rs 3.64 crore, of which Rs 1.25 crore were diverted to the personal bank account of Chavan and Rs 10 lakh to the bank account of his partnership firm Fire Fighters Enterprises, the ED had informed the court while seeking Chavan's remand.
Chavan, in this manner, wrongfully acquired the "proceeds of crime" to the tune of Rs 1.35 crore, it alleged.

Also Read

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

No meeting held to appoint convener of opposition INDIA bloc: Sanjay Raut

ED threatening leaders who want to join Shiv Sena (UBT): Sanjay Raut

INDIA bloc's first Coordination Committee meeting in Delhi on Sep 13: Raut

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Defence ministry inks Rs 1,070 cr contract with Mazagon Dock for 14 FPVs

Soren lays foundation stone for Rs 5,000-crore private university in Ranchi

Over 800 annual cold-related deaths in North India since 2013: Mospi

Aiims Delhi smart card to cover all departments, no cash payment from April

Centre plans to eliminate 9,000 accident prone spots on NHs by May 2025

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Sanjay Raut Scam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesAir India penaltyNational Girl Child Day 2024UPPSC PCS Exam 2023 ResultBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon