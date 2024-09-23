Monsoon begins to retreat after delivering surplus rains, says IMD

Business Standard
Conditions are favourable for a further retreat of the southwest monsoon from some other parts of West Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat during next 24 hours, the IMD said

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

India's monsoon rains started retreating from the northwest of the country on Monday, nearly a week later than normal, the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.
 
India's annual monsoon provides almost 70 per cent of the rain it needs to water farms and replenish reservoirs and aquifers and is the lifeblood of a nearly $3.5-trillion economy. Without irrigation, nearly half of Indian farmland depends on the rains that usually run from June to September.
 
The monsoon generally begins in June and starts to retreat by Sept. 17 but the rains continued this year, which helped to replenish reservoirs but damaged the harvesting of crops that were ready in some states.
 
 
Reuters reported in August that monsoon rains were likely to extend into late September this year due to the development of a low-pressure system.
 
Monsoon rains this season have so far been 5.5 per cent above average, according to IMD.
 
First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

