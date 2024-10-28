Business Standard
Home / India News / Monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 for women to start soon: Delhi CM Atishi

Monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 for women to start soon: Delhi CM Atishi

Atishi -- who was taking part in a 'padyatra' campaign of AAP at Hari Nagar -- said Kejriwal was the only person who could provide electricity, water, good schools and bus travel for women

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Atishi urged people to vote for AAP and Kejriwal for a better future for their children. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will fulfil his promise and the women of Delhi will receive Rs 1,000 as monthly honorarium soon, Chief Minister Atishi said on Monday.

Atishi -- who was taking part in a 'padyatra (foot march)' campaign of AAP at Hari Nagar -- said Kejriwal was the only person who could provide electricity, water, good schools, bus travel for women, treatment at mohalla clinics, and pilgrimages for the elderly for free.

"We will now provide Rs 1,000 per month to every mother and sister in Delhi on the first day of each month.Therefore, in the upcoming February election, Delhiites should elect Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister for the fourth time with a massive majority," she said.

 

Atishi urged people to vote for AAP and Kejriwal for a better future for their children and to continue getting free electricity, water and pilgrimages for the elderly.

"The BJP governs 22 states but has failed to provide good schools, hospitals or free electricity. That's why they imprisoned Arvind Kejriwal," she alleged.

"If Delhiites do not vote for Arvind Kejriwal and another government comes to power, the construction of good schools and hospitals will stop, free electricity and water supply will cease, free bus travel for women will end, and the pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens will be discontinued," the chief minister said.

She alleged that the BJP-led Centre left no stone unturned in troubling AAP and Kejriwal. "The BJP filed false cases against Arvind Kejriwal and imprisoned his ministers."  Atishi claimed that the BJP would not win the assembly polls in Delhi but if, "by some mistake", it did, the city government's free electricity and water supply schemes, bus travel for women and pilgrimages for the elderly would be stopped.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Praveen Khandelwal, Praveen, Khandelwal

What steps they have taken to reduce pollution in Delhi: BJP MP slams AAP

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM, Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish, AAP

Assam bypolls: AAP announces 40 star campaigners from Kejriwal to Atishi

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP President

Delhi BJP sets up stage at polluted Yamuna ghat to protest against AAP govt

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Vinai Kumar

L-G flags dust disaster in letter to CM Atishi, AAP calls BJP hypocrite

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

BJP slams Kejriwal for pricey items at Flagstaff bungalow, Atishi hits back

Topics : Atishi Atishi Marlena welfare schemes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon