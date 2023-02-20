Domestic air passenger traffic nearly doubled in January, shows data

-
-
Domestic airlines flew 12.54 million passengers in January this year, witnessing a near two-fold rise compared to the numbers in January 2022. Airlines carried 6.4 million passengers last January. On a sequential basis, traffic declined from 12.73 million passengers travelling in December.
IndiGo had a market share of 54.6 per cent, while Air India took the second spot with 9.2% share beating Vistara. Akasa Air, which began operations last August, registered 2.8% share. It also had the second best on-time performance among airlines with 76.9% on time flights.
First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 22:42 IST
