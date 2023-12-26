Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

More than 1500 people perform tabla in Gwalior, set Guinness World Record

Expressing his joy, Chief Minister Yadav announced that December 25 will be celebrated as 'Tabla Divas'

Tabla

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 8:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 1500 people performed tabla in the 'Taal Darbar' at Gwalior fort on Monday and set a Guinness World Record for the most numbers of people performing tabla simultaneously.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present at the event.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Expressing his joy, Chief Minister Yadav announced that December 25 will be celebrated as 'Tabla Divas'.
"This day is very special for us. To make this event memorable, December 25 would be celebrated as Tabla Divas. The history of music in India is considered to be more than 5000 years old. Music and Gwalior can never be separated," the CM said.
Swapnil Dangrikar, Adjudicator, Guinness World Records, told ANI that there was no such previous record of people performing table together.
"I came here today to verify this record. This was the record for the most number of people playing the tabla together. There was no such record before this. We had kept some minimum rules and requirements for this. Their performance was quite good and they have succeeded with the numbers as well. I am very happy to say that they have created a new record," he said.
Salim, who was the coordinator of the event, said the theme of the event was 'Vande Mataram,' and around 1500 students from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and mostly from Madhya Pradesh participated in it.

Also Read

Satwik 'smashes' Guinness world record with fastest badminton hits

Gold trades in tight range before anticipated US Fed rate hike decision

PM Modi to attend 125th foundation day of Scindia School at Gwalior in MP

Asian Games: 'A proud moment', says Shooter Tomar on his double-win

Divyang artisans, entrepreneurs to showcase products at 'Divya Kala Mela'

Navy to commission stealth-guided missile destroyer 'Imphal' today

Jurists point to disastrous consequences of new criminal justice laws: Cong

Water production curtailed 25-30% in Delhi's Wazirabad, Chandrawal plants

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Leh, Ladakh in wee hours of Tuesday

Plane grounded in France over human trafficking lands in Mumbai

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mohan Yadav Jyotiraditya Scindia Guinness Record Narendra Singh Tomar Madhya Pradesh govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon