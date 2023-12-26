Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Water production curtailed 25-30% in Delhi's Wazirabad, Chandrawal plants

Water supply will therefore be available at low pressure in several areas of Delhi from the evening of December 25 till the situation improves, Delhi Jal Board officials said

Water Conservation

The areas likely to be affected are Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 7:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Due to the high level of pollutants in the Yamuna river at the Wazirabad pond, water production has been curtailed by 25-30 per cent in treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal, Delhi Jal Board officials said on Monday.
Water supply will therefore be available at low pressure in several areas of Delhi from the evening of December 25 till the situation improves, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Due to high level of pollutants (Ammonia more than 2.3 ppm) being received in River Yamuna at Wazirabad pond, water production has been curtailed 25-30 per cent from Water Treatment Plants of Wazirabad and Chandrawal," a DJB notice said.
The areas likely to be affected are Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, and Ambedkar Nagar, it said.
Other areas that will be affected are Prahladpur, Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas and some of the Cantonment areas, the DJB said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Shut due to flooding, Chandrawal water treatment plant back at work

Closed water treatment plants to resume when Yamuna reaches 207.7 mtrs

Yamuna flowing at 205.24 metres, falls below danger mark in Delhi

Yamuna level stabilises; Delhi likely to face drinking water shortage

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Leh, Ladakh in wee hours of Tuesday

Plane grounded in France over human trafficking lands in Mumbai

3.7 magnitude earthquake hit Kishtwar district of J-K at 1:10 am on Tuesday

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt among stars invited for Ram temple consecration

India's 2023 natural calamities: A wake-up call for climate action

Topics : Water treatment Delhi Water crisis water Yamuna

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon